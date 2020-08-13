The safest holiday destinations this month – least at risk of going on UK’s quarantine list

A HOLIDAY abroad is still on many people’s wish list this year, but choosing where to go can be a struggle due to the coronavirus situation in Europe.

Unnecessary travel to Spain has already been banned by the UK government since July 26, along with Luxembourg on July 31 and Belgium on August 8.

Travel experts believe that the government deems a country “unsafe” for travel if their new cases of coronavirus are above 20 per 100,000 population over a period of seven days.

According to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), this is why Luxembourg (141 per 100k), Spain (98 per 100k) and Belgium (59 per 100k) are now on the travel ban list.

Some countries could also make their way onto the list if things do not improve, including France , which has crept up from 18 to 30 cases per 100k in recent days, along with Malta, at 61 per 100k.

Cyprus (24 per 100k) and Croatia (20 per 100k) are also at risk.

Thankfully there are some safer countries which are still under 20 new cases per 100,000 across Europe at the moment.

European destinations still within the “safe” perimeters include Greece, Italy, Norway, Germany, Finland, Austria and Turkey.

However, caution is advised if booking a holiday far in advance, as case numbers have been creeping up across Europe.

Many of these countries also have some of their own restrictions in place for Brits entering the country.

Austria, Norway, Germany, Italy and Finland currently have no travel restrictions.

We’ve picked out some of the most popular places on the list for a beach holiday and listed their travel requirements.

There are no coronavirus-related requirements for people travelling into Italy.

The country has managed to keep their coronavirus rates very low since the end of their lockdown in June.

There are also plenty of deals to be had.

TUI has holidays this month from £506pp, including accommodation and flights.

Ingrams also has a range of holidays for sale this month, including flights and accommodation, that cost from £501pp.

There are currently no general COVID-19-related restrictions on entry into Germany from the UK.

Yesterday, Germany had 1,320 new cases of coronavirus, but their cases per 100k of the population is still 14 – lower than the UK.

Everyone entering Ireland, including British tourists, are asked to self-isolate for two weeks on arriving into the country.

Ireland had 37 new cases yesterday and they had 17.8 cases per 20k of the population.

Entry to Austria from the UK without the need for a COVID-19 test or quarantine is now possible

If you have been in a country other than the UK in the 10 days before you arrive in Austria, depending on the country you may need to self-isolate on arrival or provide a medical certificate showing a negative test result for COVID-19.

Yesterday, Austria had 194 new cases of coronavirus, although they do now have 17.4 new cases daily per 20k of the population.

All travellers must have medical checks including temperature checks when entering Turkey, and anyone with symptoms will have a coronavirus test.

A positive result will mean treatment determined by the Minister of Health, or private treatment at your own expense.

All UK travellers entering Greece must fill in a Passenger Locator Form no more than 72 hours before travelling, before showing the relevant QR code at the border.

Anyone without it will be fined €500 or risk being sent home, with tourists and Love Island’s Molly Mae complaining of complications with the entry restrictions.

It is also worth nothing that, although their daily cases remain below 20 per 100,000 of the population, they have been rising significantly in recent weeks.

As a country with a low risk of infection, residents of the UK may travel and do not need to self-quarantine on arrival in Norway.

Yesterday, Norway had 33 new cases of coronavirus and they have 10.4 cases daily per 20k of the population.

There is currently no requirement for UK nationals to produce a negative COVID test or self-isolate on arrival in Croatia.

Croatia is not currently on the UK quarantine list, but yesterday it did see 104 daily cases of coronavirus, and they now have 21.4 cases per 100k of population.

Hungary also has tight restrictions – two negative test results for Covid-19 with a minimum of 48 hours difference between the two tests, taken within the five days prior to your entry date, must be shown when entering to avoid quarantine.

If you test positive for coronavirus, you are refused entry to the country.

Portugal is one of the few European locations which has remained on the travel ban list since the air bridges were announced in July.

Despite hopes of Brits returning this month, these are looking unlikely as cases per 100,000 population remain above 20.

Turkey’s plunging lira may be putting the euro and other currencies on edge but it could make the country this summer’s best holiday destination instead.