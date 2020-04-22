The San Juan de Badajoz Fair suspended

The Badajoz City Council has suspended the San Juan Fair, scheduled from June 19 to 27, due to the situation caused by the coronavirus, both for reasons of “responsibility” in the health field and for the low interest that an event would have entailed. “without concerts, without bulls or attractions”.

The mayor of Badajoz, Francisco Javier Fragoso, explained in an online appearance that the celebration of the fair, in addition to “irresponsibility”, would have meant “organizing an uninteresting event” due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The City Council has promised, due to the “stick” that will be the suspension for sectors such as hospitality, to organize “a kind of small fair, day fair type” expected in September or October.

With this event, which Fragoso has called “Sanjuanito”, people from La Paz will be able to partly compensate themselves for not being able to enjoy their patron saint fairs and, on the other hand, they will contribute to the economic reactivation.

While waiting to analyze the possibilities and dates of organization of this “small fair”, the suspension of the San Juan Fair was “the most responsible decision”, the first mayor of La Paz has insisted.

Along the same lines, the “Horse and Bull Fair (Ecuextre)”, scheduled for June 11 to 14, has been suspended, since the fact that the central government “has not yet established a horizon of de-escalation that gives certainty” makes that organizing this event would have meant “wasting money and effort” according to the quality that could have been offered.

In the case of the sector around the horse, the City Council wants that in the context of the “World Championship of Dressage Cowgirl”, to be held in the city in November, other activities be added to partially offset what this area expected in “Ecuextre”. EFE

