The Sassy Season 4 Taglines for the Real Housewives of Miami have been revealed.

The Real Housewives of Miami have returned, thanks to a revival on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform, and E! News can reveal the RHOM cast’s new taglines.

Season four premieres on Thursday, December 14th, and here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store.

Returning Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen are pitted against newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova, the first openly LGBTQIA(plus) Housewife to be cast in the history of Real Housewives.

Larsa double-checks co-star Nicole, slamming the physician with the question, “Who the f–k are you?” Larsa’s single life since splitting from NBA superstar husband Scottie Pippen has some Housewives wondering if she’s “trying to become the new Kim Kardashian,” as one RHOM cast member speculates in the trailer.

“It’s my game now, and the fans are going crazy!” exclaims Larsa, a former WAG.

“Life is like tennis,” Julia, who is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova, jokes in her tagline.

Although you can win at singles, doubles is always more enjoyable.”

“My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life,” Lisa jokes about her plastic surgeon husband.

Listen to all of the Housewives’ attention-getting taglines below!

Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth will all appear as Housewives’ friends.

Season four of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres on Thursday, December 1st.

The first three episodes will be available on the day of the premiere on Peacock, and new episodes will be released on Thursdays after that.

On Peacock, you can catch up on the first three seasons of RHOM as well as all of your favorite Real Housewives franchises.

