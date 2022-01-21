The ‘Saturday Night Live’ duo of Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a Staten Island Ferry Boat.

‘Saturday Night Live’ stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a Staten Island Ferry Boat.

Colin Jostand and Pete Davidson, both from Staten Island, have officially acquired a piece of history in the form of a decommissioned ferry.

On Wednesday, January 19, an anonymous bidder paid (dollar)280,000 for the John F Kennedy.

The buyers are Jost, 39, Davidson, 28, and Paul Italia, according to Vulture, who plan to turn the ship into an event venue.

According to the outlet, the iconic ferry will feature a live entertainment area with comedy, art, and food.

Although the 5,200-person boat is technically in good condition, the auction item’s listing stated that it will need to be repaired internally before it can be used.

“This double-ended, passenger and vehicle ferry up for auction is in poor condition and had to be decommissioned due to mechanical issues, the mechanical issues are on the propulsion end,” said the item’s description.

“There are numerous obsolete spare parts on this vessel that our agency does not require.”

Davidson’s new purchase follows his recent appearance in Staten Island with Kim Kardashian.

The pair were photographed hanging out in the comedian’s hometown after the reality star, 41, made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

As romance rumors swirled, a source told Us Weekly that the Meet Cute actress waited until they were finished working together before asking the beauty mogul to “hang out.”

“He was a true professional the entire time they rehearsed and in between takes,” the insider revealed exclusively in November 2021.

“They exchanged phone numbers, and Pete asked Kim if she wanted to hang out, which she immediately agreed to.”

After celebrating the Guy Code alum’s birthday, Davidson and Kardashian were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, a month later.

Another source told Us at the time that Davidson and the California native were “getting serious” during her divorce from Kanye West.

North, 8, and Chicago, 3, are the exes’ daughters, while Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, are the exes’ sons.

“Things have definitely escalated quickly, but in a healthy, fun way,” said an insider in December 2021.

“Right now, they’re just having fun.”

