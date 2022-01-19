The Sausage, Pepper, and Potato Skillet from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond is a ‘One-Dish Wonder.’

Ree Drummond, star of the television show The Pioneer Woman, is known for her quick and easy recipes.

Her Sausage, Pepper, and Potato Skillet is a hit with the family.

It’s a hearty dish that’ll warm your heart at any hour of the day.

Ree Drummond has a large family to feed: between her husband, four children, and their friends, her meals must be able to feed second and third helpings.

Her Sausage, Pepper, and Potato Skillet is hearty and filling.

Olive oil, marble potatoes, onion, red, orange, and green bell peppers, kielbasa sausage, garlic, amber beer, grainy mustard, chopped kale, and fresh herbs are all called for in this recipe.

In the Food Network video for this recipe, Drummond says, “I love this [dish].”

“It’s just a hearty, pepper-centric, flavorful skillet in one pot… I’ll just show you what an awesome, one-dish wonder this is.”

On Food Network’s site, you can find the complete recipe, video, and reviews.

The onion, garlic, and bell peppers are thinly sliced and cooked in a heated skillet until tender.

“Marble potatoes” are added (“They’re called that because they resemble a bowl of marbles.”)

Season with salt and pepper as needed (“They’re just baby potatoes”) as you go.

“To begin the cooking process,” cook for three minutes.

Drummond adds sliced kielbasa and a cup of beer (“Hello? Sausage and beer, they just go together”).

The television personality stirs grainy mustard into the mixture, covers the skillet, and cooks the dish “for about eight minutes or until the potatoes are tender” to “really drive home that beer and sausage theme.”

“To kind of bring in a little healthful component,” chopped kale is added and cooked until bright green.

“Winner, winner, potato dinner!” concludes Drummond.

