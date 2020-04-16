The Saved By the Bell Reboot Just Got a Slightly Trippy Teaser

Class is back in session at Bayside High. Peacock revealed the first look at the upcoming Saved By the Bell reboot– resurgence?– from 30 Rock and also Great News experienced Tracey Wigfield.

The new series discovers initial celebrities Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley back as A/C Slater as well as Jessie Spano, but this time around they’re on team at Bayside High and also managing some students in for a society shock after Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, that has officially authorized on to appear) starts shipping students from low-income areas to the upscale secondary school.

The intro features Zack Morris’ kid (Mitchell Hoog), who obviously obtains in a battle with Jessie Spano’s kid (Belmont Camelli) over a woman they both like. Slater is now the fitness center teacher, and in some cases he eats soup in his vehicle.

You can see the intro listed below.

Josie Totah likewise stars as Lexi, the most popular girl at institution. She’s a supporter that is as liked as she is feared by her classmates. Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, and also Alycia Pascual-Pena also star.

Saved By the Bell is just one of the numerous brand-new programs in the benefit NBC’s new banner Peacock. A brand-new variation of Battlestar Galactica from Mr. Robot designer Sam Esmail, Dr. Death starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater, Brand New World starring Demi Moore, Emmy Rossum‘s Angelyne, Punky Brewster with Soleil Moon Frye and also Rutherford Falls starring Ed Helms have all been revealed.

Peacock will certainly also be home to a brand-new late-night collection starring Amber Ruffin, a Saturday Night Live docuseries, an original talk program from Jimmy Fallon and also classic shows such as The Office, Parks and also Recreation, Frasier, Cheers and 30 Rock.

Peacock released today for Comcast clients and also will introduce country wide on July 15.

(E! as well as Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal household.)