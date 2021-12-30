The Scandalous Affair on the Set of “Little House on the Prairie” Led to One of the Stars of “Yellowstone” Michael Landon’s Scandalous Affair on the Set of “Little House on the Prairie” Led to 1 of the Stars of “Yellowstone”

The Scandalous Affair on the Set of “Little House on the Prairie” Led to One of the Stars of “Yellowstone” Michael Landon’s Scandalous Affair on the Set of “Little House on the Prairie”

According to star Karen Grassle, Michael Landon had a scandalous affair on the set of Little House on the Prairie.

Landon’s behavior changed when he met 18-year-old Cindy Clerico, according to Grassle’s book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma.

And it had serious ramifications, both on the set of Little House and in his personal life.

Landon’s affair also produced one of Yellowstone’s biggest stars.

Landon rose to fame in the 1970s as Charles “Pa” Ingalls on the wholesome NBC hit Little House on the Prairie.

He was married to his wife Lynn and they had five children when the series began in 1974.

Lynn and the kids were well-known on set, and everyone was friendly with them.

Landon’s behavior began to change in the early 1980s, according to Grassle.

Landon would openly discuss his “revived libido” on the Little House set, according to her book.

Karen Grassle Recalls One ‘Awful, Awful, Awful’ Moment ‘Trapped’ in a Bed With Michael Landon on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Grassle writes, “I didn’t want to think about his penis.”

“Mike began to arrive at the makeup table giddy, raving about the health benefits of bee pollen for the aging male.”

According to Grassle, the cast and crew of Little House quickly figured out why Landon was bragging about his sex life.

It was because he was having an affair with Clerico, a 20-year-younger woman who worked as a stand-in for Melissa Francis (Cassandra Cooper Ingalls), a child actor.

Grassle claims that Landon spent more time on set with Clerico than he did with anyone else.

They started separating themselves from everyone else after the teenager loaned him a copy of Nancy Friday’s book My Mother, My Self.

“Then they began to walk away from the action, engrossed in conversation and each other,” writes Grassle.

“It was extremely awkward for us in the office.”

Everyone was watching.

“Everyone turned their heads away.”

Landon’s affair made things “extremely awkward,” according to Grassle, because Lynn and the kids were well-known among the cast and crew.

Grassle writes: “I knew his wife.”

“I’d visited them at their residence.

She’d treated me with respect.

I also considered her children, three of whom remained at home… all of whom were younger than Cindy.”

