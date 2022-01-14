The Scream True Story: How the Gainesville Ripper Haunted a College Town

The Scream True Story: How the Gainesville Ripper Haunted an Entire College Town

A serial killer known as the Gainesville Ripper murdered five Florida college students in August 1990, terrorized a whole town, and unwittingly inspired Scream.

Horror films, as terrifying as they may be in some cases, are usually escapist fare, reassuringly not real.

Even far-fetched.

However, some real-life crimes are as heinous as anything a storyteller’s imagination could conjure up.

Kevin Williamson’s script for Scream, the hit 1996 teen slasher film that liberally sprinkled the old horror tropes with comedy and meta commentary on the genre itself, was inspired by one of those particularly haunting cases.

The Wes Craven-directed blockbuster, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, has spawned a now five-film franchise, with it’s-been-long-enough-so-we’ll-call-it-Scream-again set to hit theaters in January.

Though the characters and setting for the “Woodsboro Murders” were entirely his own, Williamson’s creativity is said to have been sparked by a 1994 episode of ABC News’ Turning Point about the serial killer known as the Gainesville Ripper.

That may seem like distant memory now, with the original Scream being 25 years old.

However, Danny Rolling had just been sentenced to death for his heinous murder spree when the show aired.

In the new Discovery(plus) special Scream: The True Story, which delves into the possible driving forces behind the killer’s unfathomable acts, former Florida state senator Rod Smith, the prosecutor who secured Rolling’s death sentence, muses, “What is it that makes someone able to descend into such inhumanity?”

Though it took months to track him down, it only took a glance at the first crime scene for authorities to realize they were dealing with a monster.

“I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out that anybody who commits homicide by mutilation is a pretty sick individual,” Alachua County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Spencer Mann told the Washington Post in August 1990, after the discovery of five bodies in three days drew national attention.

On August 1, the first gruesome scene was discovered.

Christina P Powell’s parents arrived at the off-campus apartment complex where she lived on June 26 after being unable to reach her on the phone.

