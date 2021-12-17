The Scripps Spelling Bee Books are the ideal host for the 2022 competition.

The Scripps Spelling Bee Books will be the ideal host for the 2022 competition.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has found the ideal host for its 2022 competition, and Jeopardy! fans will be delighted.

According to ABC News, Levar Burton has been chosen to direct the iconic competition, which will air on the ION and Bounce networks next year and will also be streamed online.

At this time, there is no word on what the former Reading Rainbow host’s hosting duties will entail, but as the event approaches, fans will likely learn more.

Burton praised joining the Scripps team in a statement, saying the spelling bee represents “the inspirational, aspirational ideal of education,” and that he wants to “normalize the pursuit of knowledge in this culture.”

Following Alex Trebek’s death in November, fans lobbied for Burton to take over as the permanent host of Jeopardy!

Burton was hired as one of many interim hosts, but the permanent job went to Jeopardy!’s now-former executive producer Mike Richards, with Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik being named the permanent host for all future Jeopardy! primetime specials.

Richards, however, was fired as host and executive producer in August, following a controversy over past inappropriate behavior allegations dating back to his time as a producer on The Price is Right.

As a result, Bialik was named the show’s new interim host, alongside Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.

Bialik and Jennings will serve as rotating hosts for the rest of Season 38, it was recently announced.

Following all of the behind-the-scenes drama at Jeopardy!, Burton publicly stated that he was no longer interested in hosting the game show.

Burton told Daily Show host Trevor Noah, “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all over it.”

“It made sense to them as much as it did to me.”

As a result, they cared as much about it as I did.

“The crazy thing is, when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful what you wish for,…” he continued.

