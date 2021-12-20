The Season 12 Trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is Here!

Table flipping collides with table clearing.

Teresa Giudice, in the newly released trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s 12th season, demonstrates a brand-new move by unloading an entire table of plates and glasses on Margaret Josephs.

Teresa and Margaret are joined by longtime castmates Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider in the supertease, which sees the entire season 11 lineup return as full-time ‘Wives for the fourth season in a row, marking the fourth season in a row that RHONJ’s cast has remained unchanged:

Traci Johnson, the wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber (and a long-rumored new Housewife), has joined the group as a “friend of.”

The season’s soundtrack is a moody cover of Bananarama’s classic “Cruel Summer,” which plays over a montage of messy moments, including Dolores getting in Jackie’s face, images of broken glass, and what appears to be a physical altercation between Melissa and Jennifer!

“Oh my God, it’s insane!” I exclaim.

In October, Melissa teased ET about season 12 and said, “It’s crazy!”

“It’s kinda crazy, like seasons ago.”

……

I’m going to show you a little bit of the Christening, a little bit of the table flip, and then we’re going to jump ahead to, like, season 6, when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We’re going to show you a little bit of that, too!”

Here’s the full first look:

Teresa’s romance with now-fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas appears to be a hot topic of conversation in season 12, with the ladies questioning his motives… and Teresa herself.

Teresa appears to want to keep certain details about Louie and/or their relationship hidden, even questioning why cameras are still filming her at one point.

Margaret, who compares the entrepreneur to a “charming” car salesman, appears to be the couple’s biggest skeptic.

“You better stay the f**k out of my face,” Teresa warns, referring to the Macbeth Collection designer’s quips.

It’s not going to happen if you try to pop my love bubble.”

Last week, Teresa told ET, “I wish people would just leave us alone.”

