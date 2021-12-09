The Season 14 trailer for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ teases appearances from Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

The 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premieres in January, will feature some A-list guests.

The fun doesn’t stop there, with Lizzo joining Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews at the judges’ table on episode 7, and it doesn’t stop there!

Taraji P Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron, and Dulce Sloan are among those who will take over the role in the coming weeks.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Sarah McLachlan, Norvina, and Leslie Jordan will make special appearances throughout the season, in addition to the star power at the judges’ table.

The trailer for Season 14 was released on Thursday, and it gave fans a sneak peek at the celebrity appearances.

As the season’s drama is teased, a voiceover asks, “Who will give star judges life? Who will overcome high-stakes emotion?”

“Unwrap a fantasy world, because anything is possible in this game.”

This season is a GAME-CHANGER, with iconic guest judges and a twist you won’t see coming! (hashtag)DragRace Season 14 premieres FRIDAY JAN 7 at 87c on @vh1! pic.twitter.comP1lkMFWb7j

The trailer was released shortly after the names of the 14 queens who will compete for a prize of (dollar)100,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 will premiere on Friday, January 7th at 8:00 p.m.

VH1’s ETPT

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Trailer Teases Appearances From Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and More