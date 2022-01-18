The Season 16 Midseason Trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Is Here! (Exclusive)

The women of The Real Housewives of Orange County continue to find new ways to express their feelings about one another, from “rude little girl” to “thirsty girl,” and ET’s exclusive first look at the midseason trailer reveals plenty more to come.

Tensions are high for a number of the ‘Wives in a sneak peek at the back half of season 16.

For example, the supertease begins with Emily Simpson exclaiming, “I’m talking! Shut the f**k up!” This demand sets in motion a roller-coaster montage of drama that includes alcohol-fueled arguments, cracks in Dr.

Jennifer Armstrong’s marriage to Ryne (or is it Ryan? ), Noella Bergerner’s medical emergency (plus a bloodcurdling scream — use headphones!) and the apparent implosion of Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter’s relatively new friendship!

Shannon exclaims, “I own my s**t! She owns f**king nothing! Done!” at one point, though it’s unclear whether she’s referring to Gina or Heather Dubrow, as their relationship is still rocky… which is fitting, given the ladies’ trip to the Rocky Mountains of Aspen, Colorado.

Heather will invoke the aforementioned phrase, telling the RHOC newbie, “You are a liar and a thirsty girl, and I’m done,” at the location of what promises to be an epic showdown between Heather and Noella.

“I’m surprised you know what ‘thirsty’ means,” Noella responds.

There are a few happy moments as well, such as Emily’s husband, Shane, being sworn in as an attorney in the state of California and Noella’s epic champagne bottle opening.

Here’s the link to the full trailer:

“Both trips were pretty brutal,” Noella says of the upcoming journeys.

Before their snowy vacation, the ladies travel to Mexico.

“There were some gruesome lunches in there.”

It was downright brutal.”

Emily says, “I think the upcoming trips are really interesting and a lot of fun.”

“And I think the season has started off well, but we haven’t even left the house yet.”

“I feel like there are just so many big moments, so much fun, so much drama, and so much more to come.”

Wednesday nights at 8 p.m., The Real Housewives of Orange County airs.

On Bravo, it’s ETPT.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 16 Midseason Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)