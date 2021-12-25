The Season 2 Premiere Date for ‘Bridgerton’ has been revealed.

The Season 2 Premiere Date for ‘Bridgerton’ has been announced.

The Bridgertons are back, and they’re better than ever.

The anticipated season 2 premiere date for Bridgerton was revealed on Christmas Day, the first anniversary of the hit period drama’s debut on Netflix: Friday, March 25.

The upcoming 10-episode season will return for more drama, romance, and scandal as it focuses on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), as he embarks on his own search for a wife.

All under the watchful eye of Lady Whistledown — er, Penelope.

Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest reimagined from Julia Quinn’s second book in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, is played by Simone Ashley, and Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister, is played by newcomer Charithra Chandran.

The Bridgerton cast sent out a special video message with the premiere date announcement, which comes three months after Netflix released a steamy first look between Anthony and Kate.

Members of the ensemble are given a copy of Lady Whistledown’s gossip rag in the delightful 37-second video.

As they read the most recent report, it gradually becomes clear that this isn’t just another Lady Whistledown sighting.

Golda Rosheuvel reads, “I do hope you find this one informative.”

“Bridgerton will be back on March 25.”

As entertaining and endearing as the announcement itself are the cast’s various reactions.

Claudia Jessie exclaims, “I actually didn’t know that!” and then laughs.

Bailey retorts, “She’s always got the dirt.”

“The chemistry [between Bailey and Ashley]is quite major, I can say that,” Nicola Coughlan teased in a recent interview with ET, adding that the season has “gotten a whole lot spicier.”

Bailey also teased that season 2 of the family’s story will be “sexier” at the start of the year.

“I think it’s just going to get more exciting, convoluted, and sexier,” the actor told ET at the time, adding that Bridgerton will undoubtedly “push boundaries in every single way,” but that “the story is going to be really exciting.”

“After reading the second book, Anthony is going to be a very lucky man if he gets to meet anyone half as brilliant as Kate Sheffield,” Bailey hinted.

Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 25.

