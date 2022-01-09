The Season 2 Villain in ‘Superman and Lois’ Will Be a ‘Massive Headache’ for Clark.

The Season 2 Villain on ‘Superman and Lois’ Will Be a ‘Massive Headache’ for Clark.

The second season of Superman and Lois is about to begin.

And, ahead of the premiere, showrunner Todd Helbing teased that this season’s CW superhero series will feature multiple villains, including one who will be a major headache.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Superman and Lois will return to The CW.

The Kents are dealing with the aftermath of Tal-Rho’s rise as The Eradicator and the arrival of John Henry Irons’ daughter, Natalie, in the season 2 premiere, titled “What Lies Beneath.”

The official CW synopsis reads, “Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).”

“While Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Sofia Hasmik) adjust to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois, Chrissy (Elizabeth Tulloch) struggles as a couple.”

“On the football field, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship,” it continues, “while Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate.”

Finally, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) try to settle down on this new planet.

Season 2 premieres on The CW on Tuesday, January 11!

Clark fought John Henry Irons and Tal-Rho, who went on to become the Eradicator, last season.

According to Helbing, the superhero will face several villains in Superman and Lois Season 2, including one who will prove to be a formidable foe.

“The fans will quickly figure out the direction we’re taking,” he told SFX Magazine.

“In a really good way, his Superman issue is driving his fathering issues.”

The more I talk about this villain, the more people will figure out who it is.”

“However, Superman is up against an adversary who will cause him a lot of trouble,” Helbing added.

“To be honest, there are a lot of villains.

Both villains have an impact on Clark and Lois.”

Everyone has a dark side.

Season 2 of SupermanAndLois premieres on The CW on Tuesday, January 11th!

This season’s villains will be pitted against Lois and Clark, according to the showrunner.

And defeating them could lead to…

Which must come first: his promise to his family or the world? #SupermanAndLois Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 11 on The CW!

Everyone has secrets. #SupermanAndLois Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 11 on The CW!