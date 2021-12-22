The Season 3 Premiere Date for ‘Atlanta’ Has Finally Been Set

Atlanta has finally been given a return date.

The critically acclaimed Donald Glover series has been off the air for a long time — more than three years to be exact — but on Wednesday, FX announced a premiere date for season 3: Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m.

Back-to-back episodes of ETPT.

The episodes will also be available on Hulu the next day.

On Christmas Day, FX plans to debut a new teaser trailer during the NBA games on ESPN and ABC.

Earn (Glover), AlfredPaper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are in the midst of a successful European tour when the new season begins, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders and struggles to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

“We are thrilled to welcome Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and the stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The final episode of Season 2 aired in May of 2018.

Atlanta, which has already been renewed for a fourth season, is featured in the video below.

