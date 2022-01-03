The Season 4 Finale of ‘Yellowstone’ Shocks Fans With Romance and Vengeance — See the Reactions!

The Season 4 Finale of ‘Yellowstone’ Shocks Fans With Romance and Vengeance — See Reactions!

*Warning: The Yellowstone season 4 finale contains spoilers!

On Sunday, Yellowstone delivered a tense season 4 finale, with powerful forces colliding and new threats emerging from the shadows.

Following her blow-out fight with her father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has decided to pack her belongings and leave the Dutton Ranch, as she now feels unwanted.

Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), on the other hand, persuades her to remain.

It’s a powerful scene that demonstrates their love and her devotion to her father, which informs her driving motivations for the rest of the tumultuous conclusion.

Beth raises Rip’s suspicions shortly after apologizing to her father in the middle of the night when he overhears her asking Walker, a ranch hand who has previously served time in prison, about the best way to get a weapon into prison discreetly.

Walker, perplexed by Beth’s question but clearly (and rightfully) terrified of her, advises her to smuggle in a sharp hair pin and suggest that if she wears something distracting enough, “they wouldn’t be too concerned about your hair.”

Beth dresses up in a revealing gold club dress and pretends to be a conjugal visitor for Riggins (Bruno Amato), the man who orchestrated her family’s attempted murder.

When she finds out that her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) has already spoken to him, she realizes that Jamie has betrayed the family in an unforgivable manner.

Beth, on the other hand, decides to take her relationship with Rip to the next level before she can fully implement her plan.

She returns to Dutton Ranch with a priest (whom she kidnapped at gunpoint, as we learn later) and tells Rip it’s time to marry.

Given the circumstances, it’s a surprisingly sweet moment, and fans had strong feelings about it:

(hashtag)Beth and (hashtag)Rip are getting married!!! IT’S HAPPY!!! IT’S NOT A DRILL!!!Yes, I’m crying. (hashtag)[email protected](hashtag)[email protected]

Beth had just picked up a Priest on the side of the road.

I can’t let Beth kidnap a priest because she’s (hashtag)Yellowstone.

(hashtag)YellowstoneTV Infosurhoy best summary news. Beth and Rip should get a chance to have a proper wedding!!

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Romance and Vengeance — See the Reactions!

Beth just picked up a Priest off the street 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Chris Sweeney (@csweeney3) January 3, 2022

Beth kidnap a priest 😂😂 I cannot with her #Yellowstone — ♑️ Melissa 💜 (@23Martini) January 3, 2022

Beth and Rip better get a chance to have a proper wedding!! #YellowstoneTV#Yellowstone — Allie (@Golden_Josette) January 3, 2022

She’s going to jail hence the shotgun wedding lol — Micheal Fitzpatrick (@michealewk96) January 3, 2022

Normally I say nice things about the couple but I don’t know these people 😂 — Lauren (@LightInMyPocket) January 3, 2022