The Season 6 Episode Titles of ‘Outlander’ Reveal All the Juicy Drama to Come

The new season of Outlander is on its way.

The show has also revealed the titles for each new episode of Season 6 to give fans a taste of what’s in store for Fraser’s Ridge.

Outlander’s last few seasons aired with 12 to 13 episodes per season.

However, due to pandemic-related delays, the show will only air one episode in 2022.

With a 90-minute premiere, Outlander Season 6 will consist of eight episodes.

The good news is that showrunner Matthew B Roberts has promised a much longer season 7 to make up for it.

He said in a statement, “We’re excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge.”

“Filming in 2021 presented an unprecedented set of challenges, prompting us to decide to cut the season short in order to give fans the most vibrant and dynamic season possible as soon as possible.”

Roberts added, quoting Jamie Fraser, “Dinna fash.”

“As life returns to normalcy next year, we’ll shoot an extended season seven with 16 episodes.”

Droughtlanders are already tough.

However, the most recent one has been one of the longest and most difficult for Outlander fans to bear.

The STARZ series will, thankfully, return in March.

The series’ Twitter page also revealed every episode title for season 6 to get fans excited for the new season.

The titles of the episodes aren’t the only clues to the impending chaos.

New additions to Fraser’s Ridge will cause trouble for Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Roger (Rick Rankin), and Brianna (Sophie Skelton), according to a thrilling trailer for Outlander Season 6. It also hints at the start of the American Revolution for Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Roger (Rick Rankin), and Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

“I think a lot of things come to a head this season that shift Claire and Jamie’s perspective of where they stand within their community,” Caitriona Balfe told Entertainment Weekly for its Ultimate Guide to Outlander issue.

“And some of her arrogance and blind faith in doing the right thing get knocked out of Claire a little bit.”

Fans have been waiting nearly two years to see what they’ve been waiting for…

Happy Monday, #Outlander fans! Here are your Season 6 episode titles. pic.twitter.com/hJayJrNLGe — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 24, 2022