The Season 9 Fall Finale of ‘Chicago PD’ could be about Kevin Atwater’s ‘Lies,’ according to the showrunner.

The Season 9 Fall Finale of ‘Chicago PD’ could focus on Kevin Atwater’s ‘Lies,’ according to the showrunner.

Fans are excited to see what happens to Hailey Upton, Jay Halstead, Hank Voight, Kim Burgess, Adam Ruzek, and Kevin Atwater in the Chicago PDSeason 9 fall finale.

Major events for Upton, Halstead, and Voight in the future were hinted at in Episode 8 of this season.

The fall season finale, however, will focus heavily on Atwater’s “lies,” according to the showrunner.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 8 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly anticipating episode 9.

Hailey Upton spoke to the FBI about Roy Walton’s disappearance in Episode 8, and the FBI threatened Jay Halstead after Upton refused to tell the truth.

However, there are numerous other intertwined storylines.

Not to mention Kevin Atwater.

Atwater had a romantic relationship with Celeste, a woman who had no idea he was a cop, earlier in the season.

Gwen Sigan, the showrunner, told TVLine that Atwater’s small lie to Celeste about not admitting he’s a cop could lead to a major blow-up in the future.

“We’ll go back into his relationship with Celeste, a woman he loves but doesn’t realize is a cop,” Sigan teased.

“Atwater’s deception put him in a difficult situation, both morally and professionally.

It’s a difficult situation for him, and it also delves into some of the deeper issues Atwater has been dealing with this season, including why he felt compelled to lie to Celeste, his relationship with being a cop, and his true identity.”

Is there a chance LaRoyce Hawkins will leave Chicago PD Season 9 with so much going on with Kevin Atwater? It appears the successful actor recently landed a role in a new film, North of the 10.

Some fans may be worried that Hawkins will abandon PD because of his new acting role.

However, there is some good news.

There’s no evidence that Hawkins is leaving Chicago PD, and with Celeste’s arrival and this new, gripping storyline for Atwater, we can expect to see a lot more of the character in the future.

In addition, Hawkins discussed what will happen if Atwater discovers the truth about Roy Walton’s death.

This indicates that the actor will remain in the role in the future to help his character work through his problems.

“Who knows [how he’ll react]depending on what he finds out?” Hawkins wondered.