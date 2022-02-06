The Season Finale of ‘And Just Like That…’ Missed an Opportunity to Reference a Classic ‘Sex and the City’ Moment

And Just Like That… finished its first season on HBO Max on February 3rd.

The much-anticipated reboot received a lot of flak.

Some fans were taken aback by a particular scene from the finale.

While the reboot’s creators made frequent references to Sex and the City, the finale omitted one of the original series’ most iconic moments, and we’re not sure why.

Carrie and her podcast co-hosts discussed their absolute worst breakups in the season finale of And Just Like That…

Carrie got an easy win by mentioning her husband’s death as the “ultimate breakup,” despite the fact that death isn’t really a breakup.

Carrie didn’t even have to play the “dead husband” card.

She had a much worse breakup to compare it to, but she didn’t bring it up.

The team’s decision, as well as Jack Berger’s infamous breakup, has left some Sex and the City fans perplexed.

The show’s original six-season run is remembered for the breakup.

Berger is frequently referred to as one of the show’s worst love interests.

Carrie’s season 6 boyfriend, Jack Berger, was arguably the worst of the bunch.

Berger broke up with Carrie on a Post-It note, among other things.

“I’m sorry,” I wrote on a Post-It note.

I’m afraid I can’t.

Berger was never heard from again after writing “Don’t hate me.” on Carrie’s computer.

While the show missed an opportunity to make a reference to the Post-It note breakup, there were plenty of other references and Easter eggs strewn throughout the 10-episode run.

“Hello, lovers!” Carrie says to the shoes in her closet in the first episode.

Her excitement over a pair of shoes in season 4 is referenced in this scene.

Carrie wore her wedding shoes from Sex and the City: The Movie in episode 1 of the show.

Carrie isn’t the only one who made a reference to the first season of the show.

Richard Burton, Charlotte’s English Bulldog, pays homage to Elizabeth Taylor’s dog from the original series.

Carrie wears her trademark nameplate later on in the series.

Even the purse she’ll be carrying to Paris to disperse Mr.

Big’s ashes are a throwback to a previous chapter of the franchise.

Sex and the City: The Movie featured the Eiffel Tower purse…

