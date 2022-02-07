The Second Child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Is a Baby Boy

Us Weekly has confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second child is a boy.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth on February 2 and announced her baby boy on Instagram four days later.

She added a blue heart emoji to the social media post as a caption.

Following the announcement of her pregnancy in September 2021, Jenner seemed to allude to the baby’s sex.

At the time, the reality star captioned an Instagram photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, with the phrase “favorite girl” and a blue heart emoji.

“Waiting for the ‘blue for boy?’ and ‘She’s ur favorite girl because ur having a boy?’ comments,” one Instagram user wrote at the time.

“Ohhh so she’s having a boy,” one of Jenner’s fans wrote.

“Exactly my thoughts!!! Came to see if anyone else thought the same thing,” one person said, while another added, “Got it.”

The following month, the then-expectant star gave Vogue a tour of her house, revealing that she and Scott, 30, had yet to learn the gender of baby No. 2.

When asked about naming the baby, the Kylie Cosmetics founder replied, “Well, we need to figure out the gender first.”

“We decided to hold off.”

When she was pregnant with Stormi in 2017, the makeup mogul chose to keep her pregnancy a secret, only revealing her baby bump on social media after her baby was born.

In a February 2018 YouTube video, the Kylie Skin creator explained, “I understand you’re used to me taking you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew I had to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime role in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I could.

I hadn’t planned a big paid reveal or a “gotcha” moment.

I knew that every stress and emotion would be felt by my baby, so I chose to do it this way for the sake of my little life and our happiness.

Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience of my life, and I’ll miss it.”

