The Second Season of Loki Will Reveal Owen Wilson’s Future

The Future of Owen Wilson on Loki Season 2 Has Been Revealed

On April 14, Owen Wilson revealed whether or not he will return for season two of Disney(plus)’s Loki.

This is Loki, and it’s exactly what we needed to hear today.

Mobius, the TVA agent, will return for season two of Disney(plus)’s Loki! During WIRED’s “Autocomplete Interview,” in which celebrities answer the most-Googled questions about themselves, Owen Wilson answered a question we’ve all been wondering about: “Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?”

Wilson confirmed, “Yes, he’s returning to Loki.”

“I believe we’ll begin filming that soon.”

“I had a lot of fun working on Loki,” he continued.

Tom Hiddleston and the rest of the cast were fantastic.”

While the return of Wilson’s character Mobius seemed a foregone conclusion, we’re glad to have it confirmed.

We last saw the agent in the fantasy series’ season one finale, where he was back in the TVA after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and split the multiverse open.

Sylvie pushed Loki (Hiddleston) back to the TVA before the murder so he wouldn’t get in the way.

But, in doing so, she unintentionally sent him through a different timeline, causing Mobias to fail to recognize the God of Mischief.

The second season of Michael Waldron’s series, which follows the mercurial villain Loki as the God of Mischief and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, was first announced in July.

A message reading “Loki Will Return In Season 2” appeared on the screen at the end of the first season’s finale.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Lauren Revard, Tara Strong, Neil Ellice, and Sarafina King also star in the series, which was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2022.

The best way to celebrate this news is to binge-watch the first season of Loki once more, of course.

Here's where you can keep up with everything Marvel.

