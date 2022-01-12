The second season of ‘The Witcher’ has surpassed the second season of ‘Stranger Things,’ according to Nielsen ratings.

‘The Witcher’s’ second season has surpassed ‘Stranger Things’s second season.’

One of Netflix’s most popular series is The Witcher.

And, according to a recent viewership update, The Witcher Season 2 outperformed the second season of Stranger Things.

The Witcher has a devoted fan base.

However, the second season of Stranger Things did not begin with the same level of anticipation and fanfare as the first.

So it came as a surprise to see The Witcher Season 2 rank higher than Stranger Things Season 2 when Netflix released a list of its most-watched shows.

In its first 28 days on the streaming service, the latest installment of the Henry Cavill series received 462.5 million hours of viewing.

Stranger Things Season 2 premiered to 427.4 million viewers in its first month.

Season 2 of The Witcher, which follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his child surprise Ciri (Freya Allen) on a perilous new adventure, performed exceptionally well on Netflix.

However, according to the list of streamers, it did not perform as well as Season 1.

The Witcher got 541 million hours of viewing time in its first season.

It’s also the third-most-watched show on Netflix’s all-time list.

Bridgerton takes the top spot with nearly 625.5 hours of viewership.

Stranger Things Season 3 takes second place with 582.1 hours of viewing time.

After a week back at work, which Geralt do you think you are right now? pic.twitter.comogwL1KP6cq

The Witcher and Stranger Things aren’t the only two Netflix original series to make the top ten.

Three other shows are included in the list, in addition to Bridgerton.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the drama 13 Reasons Why are ranked 5th and 4th on Netflix’s most-watched series list, respectively.

The second and third seasons of Penn Badgely’s You are ranked 7th and 9th, respectively.

The Maid, a limited series starring Margaret Qualley that will premiere in 2021, is ranked sixth.

We’re going to have the most fantastic spring break ever. pic.twitter.comD6Xyx9VquE

Netflix has had a lot of success with The Witcher’s first two seasons.

That’s most likely why the streamer has decided to bring the show back for a third season.

Lauren Hissrich, the showrunner, revealed in a December 2021 interview with TechRadar that the new installment will begin production soon.

“We’re almost done with scripting, and it’s fantastic,” she said.

“I’m very excited about how the season is shaping up because it’s based on…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.