The ‘Secret’ Home of Kate Middleton and Prince William Has Been Revealed

The ‘Secret’ Residence of Kate Middleton and Prince William Has Been Revealed

When they’re not at Kensington Palace or their Norfolk home of Anmer, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be spending time at their lesser-known third residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rumored to be the proud owners of the Tam-Na-Ghar cottage, a three-bedroom cottage on the 50,000-acre Balmoral Estate in Scotland that William’s great-grandmother, The Queen Mother, gifted to them shortly before her death in 2002.

The cottage is located on Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and has been kept private and photographed only a few times.

Balmoral consists of 150 structures, including the main Balmoral Castle and Birkhall, which is owned by Prince Charles and is where members of the British royal family go on vacation during the summer months.

When William Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, visit the estate, they can stay in their own private cottage, according to CambridgeshireLive.

The royal couple, who recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, are said to have been staying at Tam-Na-Ghar cottage for years, having used it as a retreat since their days as students at St Andrew’s University.

According to sources, the location has been the site of some of the couple’s happiest memories.

In 2019, they returned to the cottage with their children.

“The Queen has a lot of guests coming,” a source told Vanity Fair at the time, “and the Cambridges are likely to stay at the cottage to ease the pressure.”

This could benefit everyone because it means more space in the castle.”

When the Cambridges aren’t on vacation at Tam-Na-Ghar cottage, they’re probably at Kensington Palace, where they’ve lived since Louis’ birth in 2018.

Amner Hall was the couple’s previous home, where they raised their two oldest children, George and Charlotte.

They now vacation at Amner Hall.

The Cambridges, along with other members of the royal family, are known to visit Sandringham, Her Majesty’s Norfolk estate.

It is customary for members of the royal family to gather at Sandringham during the holidays, where they enjoy a Christmas feast and partake in a few unusual activities…

