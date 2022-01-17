The secret message hidden on the necklace – and its HUGE value – has left an Antiques Roadshow guest speechless.

The secret message hidden on the necklace – and its HUGE value – leaves an Antiques Roadshow guest speechless.

A GUEST ON THE ANTIQUES ROADSHOW was left speechless after learning the secret message hidden on a necklace – and its astronomical value.

Expert Geoffrey Munn met a lady who had brought in a Faberge necklace in perfect condition in a classic episode of the BBC show.

As regular viewers are aware, Faberge is one of the most well-known jewelry brands in the world, and items that appear on the show frequently have exorbitant valuations.

The necklace came in a “beautiful” box with three blue eggs on the inside inscribed with ‘K Fabergé, Moscow.’

“She believes they are Russian, but that’s all she knows about them,” the guest explained, revealing the item belonged to a friend who had received them from her aunt.

“But I just want to discuss this item in a back to front way and tell you about the eggs that are sky blue with tiny diamond laurels,” Geoffrey said after acknowledging her friend’s assumption.

“That’s significant in that the color blue is associated with love in the jewelry tradition, and it’s something borrowed and something blue, and we have it prominently written.”

“Above it, we see tiny laurels with diamonds, a visual rebirth of a Latin phrase that means ‘Love triumphs over all.'”

“There’s another message coming across here because these are Easter eggs, and this is a gift from someone in holy Russia to someone they love for Easter.”

“In 1917, a catastrophe occurred because the Russian revolution occurred and Faberge’s empire was utterly destroyed completely and forever,” Geoffrey explained. “So when we see these things coming through, the excitement mound enormously.”

“Your friend has kept it in immaculate condition, and it’s kept in this box that acts as a picture frame.”

“Oh my goodness, she’ll be thrilled to pieces,” the guest exclaimed when he revealed the item was worth £12,000.

“She recently had quite a big fire at her house and lost quite a lot of things,” she continued, “but this was one thing that survived.”

“Well, that’s fantastic, and it may be some small compensation,” Geoffrey responded.

But seeing it here today was incredible.”

The BBC iPlayer has Antiques Roadshow available.