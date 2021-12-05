The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is being split into two movies.

Not only is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse currently in production, but a sequel is also on the way.

On Saturday evening, Sony announced that the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel will be split into two parts—a Part One and a Part Two.

Sony announced the news at CCXP in Brazil, where they also unveiled the first look at the upcoming sequel.

Producer Chris Miller previously stated that the original film’s success was due to its size and scope.

Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com, “This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, storytelling style, and cinematic style.”

“It’s all about it…

The sound mix was likely to be groundbreaking, so it necessitated a significant amount of effort.

Every version of these films is the result of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions, people contribute their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers get to choose which of the things fit the path you’re taking.”

This two-part offering looks to be just as massive.

It’s so big that scribe David Callaham started working on it before the first screening of Into the Spider-Verse.

“[Chris and Phil] said, ‘We have this animated Spider-Man movie we’re doing,'” Callaham told THR in September.

“They couldn’t tell me what it was going to look like,” he added.

‘I’ll come in and see what you have because it’s them,’ I said.

They showed me an animatic, which looked like napkin drawings with temp vocals and no animation styling behind it at the time.’ I didn’t get it.’

I could sense the passion behind it, but I had no idea how spectacular this thing could be.

They showed me still images of some of the artwork they were working on.

I have complete faith in them and am confident that they will accomplish something extraordinary.

‘OK,’ I said, and they said, ‘Great.’

‘Pitch us a sequel,’ I said, and so I began the strange process of working on the sequel for a year before the original was released.”

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released on October 7, 2022.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Being Split Into Two Films