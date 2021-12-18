The sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the works at Marvel and Sony.

Sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the Works at Marvel and Sony

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are teaming up for another Spider-Man reunion: franchise producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige say the two studios are “actively” working on a Spider-Man 4.

In 2016, Sony and Disney’s Marvel teamed up to bring a rebooted Peter Parker (Tom Holland) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War, the start of a five-movie deal that included two solo films for Sony (2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home) and two appearances for Marvel (2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame).

A co-financing stalemate threatened to pull the webhead out of the MCU when the deal expired with Endgame epilogue Far From Home — until a new pact meant Spidey would stick around for Spider-Man: No Way Home, now playing exclusively in theaters, and at least one more Marvel film.

After Pascal told The New York Times last month that Sony is planning “the next three” Spider-Man films with Holland and Feige’s Marvel Studios, the Sony Spider-Man Universe producer explained the premature confirmation:

“Because we’re producers, we’re always optimistic that everything will work out.”

Pascal stated, “I enjoy working with Kevin.”

“We have a fantastic partnership, and Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, is a fantastic leader with fantastic ideas.”

I wish it could last indefinitely.”

“Amy and I, Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story goes next,” Feige said, “which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to experience any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home.”

This time, that will not happen.”

The months-long standoff between Sony and Marvel came to an end with new terms: Disney would co-finance 25% of Spider-Man 3 in exchange for a 25% equity stake.

The new deal would bring Spider-Man back for another DisneyMarvel film, possibly a rebooted Fantastic Four or an Avengers 5.

“He’s going to show up at some point,” Feige said of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man collaboration.

“Of course, the when and where is the fun…

