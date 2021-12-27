The Series Finale of Issa Rae’s Insecure Satisfied Fans

On December 12, HBO’s hit show Insecure took a confident step into the future to bid fans farewell.

Find out why Issa Rae, the show’s creator, was so determined to end Season 5 on a positive note.

This article includes spoilers for HBO’s Insecure’s season finale.

It’s extremely difficult to say goodbye.

After five seasons of protagonist Issa (Issa Rae) navigating love and friendship in Los Angeles, HBO's Emmy-nominated hitInsecure came to an end.

In the previous episode, “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!?” the protagonist took another break from her relationship with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson), before jumping ahead in time to see her finally engaged to Lawrence (Jay Ellis).

Fans also saw a confident Issa with a thriving business as her friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) married Taurean (Leonard Robinson).

It’s the happy ending that fans have been hoping for.

The show’s creator revealed why she wanted the main character to walk into the sunset with Lawrence in episode 10 in the HBO post-show Insecure: Wine Down With Issa Rae and Prentice Penny.

“I think I knew from the beginning of writing the season that I didn’t want them together, and I was certain of it.

“I was like, ‘I want more for our girl.’ I felt like we had told their love story and it had ended tragically,” she said.

“However, a happy love story was still on my mind.”

Prentice Penny, the show’s executive producer, added that he didn’t want it to end with everything “wrapped up all cute.”

He explained the character’s journey by saying, “It’s not about where you end up.”

“It’s all about how you get there,” says the narrator.

The love story between BFFs Issa and Molly, Rae added, was just as important as the romantic plotlines.

“It was this moment of them coming to terms with everything they’d been through,” she said.

“They discovered each other and have loved each other despite their flaws.”

As the series came to a close, Rae credited the show’s fan base for providing her with her own personal happy ending. “It’s truly a true blessing to have people so invested,” she said.

These characters play such an important role in the lives of people.

