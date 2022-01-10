The Sex Scenes in “Euphoria” Are “Very Realistic,” According to Sydney Sweeney.

Season 2 of Euphoria is finally here, and the sophomore season isn’t holding back.

The cast has been hinting at a darker Season 2 for months, and it appears they weren’t exaggerating.

A tense sex scene, a violent fight, a near-death experience, and more were all included in the first episode.

Obviously, a number of characters are causing concern among fans.

The character of Sydney Sweeney, in particular, has fans excited for the upcoming episodes.

On the hit HBO show, Sweeney plays Cassie Howard.

Despite her reputation, Cassie is “really sweet,” according to Zendaya’s Rue in the first season of Euphoria.

Cassie has a reputation as a slacker at school.

Many of the men on the show treat her like an object due to her ex-boyfriends leaking her nudes and sex tapes.

Zendaya Doesn’t Think ‘Euphoria’ Is ‘That Shocking’

Sweeney had to shoot a lot of sex scenes because of the character she plays.

Many of Cassie’s sexual encounters have been criticized by fans as being problematic due to a lack of consent.

Cassie, on the other hand, does not appear to enjoy most of her trysts, even when she gives consent.

She’s more concerned with pleasing her partner than with herself.

Cassie’s sex scenes may be difficult to watch for fans, but Sweeney believes they are genuine.

The White Lotus alum spoke candidly about the intimate scenes in Euphoria in an interview with Elle Australia.

Sweeney explained, “I think that’s a very realistic sex expectation.”

“Because when you think about it and grow up, it’s all about pleasing others and not yourself — you don’t learn that until you’re an adult.”

Cassie, in particular, is blissfully unaware.

Everything she does is for someone else, and every decision she makes is for someone else.”

Sydney Sweeney Admits to ‘Dangerous Relationships’

While most of Cassie’s sex scenes are likely to make viewers uncomfortable, they were thankfully not as uncomfortable for the cast to film.

An intimacy coordinator was on set for both seasons of Euphoria.

This person verifies that the actors are comfortable with everything that is going on in the scene.

They also make sure that things don’t get out of hand for the actors.

“Even if it’s not a sex scene and it’s just making out or something like that,” Sweeney explained, “it’s important to always have an intimacy coordinator.”

“It brings it up a notch…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.