The Shang-Chi Star Desires a Duel With Wolverine

Shang-Chi Star Desires a Fight With Wolverine

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in September and is currently the highest-grossing film of the year in the United States.

Many of the characters from the film will undoubtedly return in the future, and the actors all have their ideal pairings.

In a recent interview with ComicbookMovie.com, Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist, discussed the Marvel character he’d most like to fight onscreen.

Munteanu said Wolverine, and while the X-Men aren’t currently part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a reboot of the franchise is only a matter of time.

When asked where he’d like to see Razor Fist go in the sequel and who he’d like to face off against, Munteanu responded, “Oh, that’s a tough question.”

“That’s a difficult one, bro.

To begin with, I’m not going to give too much away here because I want to show Razor Fist’s emotional side.

I feel like there’s a lot behind the mask, behind that physique, it’s a guy with a lot of heart and who definitely has an interesting backstory to tell, so I want to go into more detail with that, showing that he’s more than just a soldier, even though we see values like loyalty, he sticks with Wenwu until he realizes that, okay, he has no choice but to join the other party, so they make it out alive.

There are a lot of values there, and I get the impression that family is very important to him, and the Ten Rings became his family, so it’d be interesting to see how he got there and what happened after that, how he lost his arm, and so on…

There’s so much to say about this character; as you may know, he has two blades and a beautiful matchup in the comic books, and fans are sending me material from the comic books in which Razor Fist actually meets Wolverine, which I think would be a cool blade-on-blade matchup.

That sounds fantastic to me, so I believe there’s a lot of room for growth.”

Munteanu recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the Marvel recruitment process.

“I mean, you audition, you do scenes, you…,” he explained.

