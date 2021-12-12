The shocking ‘And Just Like That’ death made Chris Noth’very happy,’ according to the showrunner.

A quick comeback.

Mr. Sex and the City’s Mr. Noth was played by Chris Noth.

Big was on the show for six seasons and two films, but he only lasted one episode of the reboot And Just Like That.

He wasn’t looking forward to returning just to die.

The 67-year-old Noth’s reaction to the pitch was described by showrunner Michael Patrick King to Us Weekly and other reporters.

“‘You wanna come in and die?’ And he was like, ‘Of course, no, who wants to?'” the executive producer, also 67, said in an interview on Friday, December 11.

Fortunately, the Doctor Who alum was willing to talk about it and discovered that he enjoyed the story that Big’s death would spawn.

“We began talking about the character and what it would imply,” King explained.

“Then Chris and I worked a lot together, and it was a blast because he has incredible instincts for stories.”

The first episode of And Just Like That, which premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9, began with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big appearing to be happier than ever, with all of SATC’s drama behind them.

They laughed a lot, and it was obvious that they were still deeply in love.

They decided to not spend the night together due to a change of plans.

Big stayed at home to smoke a cigar and work out while the advice columnist attended a recital.

After an intense stationary bike ride, he suffered a heart attack, and Carrie arrived home just as her husband was losing consciousness.

In his wife’s arms, he passed away.

Big’s dramatic demise was made possible by Noth.

“What we came up with together is exactly how he left, why he left, how he would leave, and what their final moments would be,” the showrunner said.

Big and Carrie’s sweet final exchange is credited to the Good Wife actor.

She asked her husband what he was looking at as she was about to walk out the door.

He said sweetly, “I’m just looking at you.”

“His name was Chris.”

That’s Chris at his best.

“That was all he wanted,” King said of the swoon-worthy moment.

Noth was initially put off by the idea of killing Big, but by the end he was completely on board.

,.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Chris Noth Was ‘Very Happy’ With the Shocking ‘And Just Like That’ Death, Showrunner Says