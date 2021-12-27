The Short Rib Ragu by Giada De Laurentiis calls for dark chocolate, and reviewers had their say.

Giada De Laurentiis’ Short Rib Ragu is bursting with flavor.

This decadent sauce is the ultimate “fix-it-and-forget-it” dish, and it owes its complex flavors to a cast of ingredients that includes San Marzano tomatoes, red wine, and even dark chocolate.

It’s a recipe that elicited a lot of strong reactions from reviewers.

As she stated on her lifestyle and food blog Giadzy, the Food Network chef knows her meaty pasta sauce is a winner.

It’s popular among home cooks because it’s simple: once the majority of the ingredients are in the saucepot or slow cooker, it can be left to braise.

“My short rib ragu is a classic recipe of mine that I’ve made for a long time,” the chef from Rome explained.

“I updated it with San Marzano Style Tomatoes and adapted it to the slow cooker to make it even easier to make.”

I think this is a great dish to make for Valentine’s Day or any special occasion because you can sit back and relax while the short ribs braise to tender perfection in the slow cooker!”

This rich, succulent short rib ragu is made in the slow cooker, and it contains a secret ingredient that elevates it to new heights. https:t.co1zeuqXrv7ppic.twitter.comisruyAy99X

Boneless short ribs, red onion, carrots, garlic, tomato paste, unsweetened cocoa powder, red wine, crushed San Marzano tomatoes, a rind of Parmesan cheese, and 80 percent or higher dark chocolate are all used in De Laurentiis’ dish.

“The grated chocolate on top is optional,” says the Everyday Italian star, “but I highly recommend it.”

It adds a wonderful warmth and complexity to the entire dish.

If there is any sauce left over, it freezes beautifully!”

Searing the short ribs is the first step in this dish.

After softening the vegetables, the tomato paste, cocoa powder, and red wine are added.

Everything, including the tomatoes and Parmesan rind, is placed in a slow cooker.

After four hours, the meat is shredded and served over pasta or polenta, as De Laurentiis suggests.

If you’re using grated dark chocolate, sprinkle it on top of the finished dish.

Surprisingly, many reviewers praised the Rome-born chef’s use of chocolate in her savory short ribs sauce.

“This is something I do a lot.

It will take some time, but it will be well worth the effort.

“Don’t be scared of the chocolate,” one resident advised…

