The show Botched is back, and Drs.

Drs.

The medical team has arrived!

On January 2nd, E! will air a new episode of Botched.

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif should buckle up, because they’re in for a wild ride if this supersized trailer is any indication of the cases to come.

For starters, one patient claims to have “a ball sack” on her foot and is looking for a “boob career,” rather than a “boob job.”

“I’m a pricy bitch, and I don’t care if you don’t like me bitch,” a different Botched hopeful tells the surgeons elsewhere.

‘Dr.’

In a confessional, Nassif responds, “I think I’m kind of a cheap bitch.”

There are also cases that are more heartbreaking.

“I ended up losing my entire upper lip,” one woman tells the cameras in Botched.

“I was robbed of my identity.”

A woman with a disfigured knee and another who was on the verge of death are among the patients seeking life-changing surgeries.

During one particularly tense episode, Dr.

Dubrow is forced to leave a consultation meeting after bursting into tears.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Dr.

Nassif clarifies.

“Forever,” says the speaker.

In the end, the historic scene is just one of many to come this season.

As the trailer progresses, we see the Botched surgeons discussing the challenges ahead with Dr.

“We’re pushing the envelope today,” Dubrow said, “but there’s no other option.”

Dr. then intervened in the middle of the surgery.

“It’s almost like a small bomb went off in the nose,” Nassif declares.

Watch the above trailer for yourself, and don’t miss the return of Botched on Tuesday, January.

Only available on E! at the age of twenty-five.

Botched Is Back and Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Are Taking on Their Wildest Cases Yet