The Show ‘Bringing Up Bates’ Has Been Cancelled

‘Bringing Up Bates’ is no longer on the air.

The UPtv era of the Bates family has ended.

The reality series Bringing Up Bates, which helped anchor UPtv for ten seasons, will not be renewed for a previously planned 11th season, according to the network, which also airs original TV movies.

The decision to end the series, which centered on the megafamily, was made due to a shift in programming priorities, according to a statement released to ET.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned because we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the network said in a statement, which was also shared on the show’s official Twitter account.

As the family grew, the cameras were present to capture the love, laughter, and significant life events.”

“Thank you, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, for inviting viewers into your family’s home for the past ten seasons.”

Thank you to all of the viewers who tuned in every Thursday night to follow along on the adventure.

We’re excited to continue to inspire you with our programming in the future.”

jh6Sy6lDon (@jh6Sy6lDon) (@jh6Sy6lDon) (@jh6S

Bringing Up Bates debuted on New Year’s Day in 2015 and lasted six years, with over 100 episodes and ten specials.

The most recent season ran from June 2021 to June 2022.

The Bates family, which consists of parents Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children, was followed throughout the series as they experienced major life events and transitions.

Watch the video below for more details.

Sign up for ET’s daily newsletter to stay on top of breaking TV news.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

‘Bringing Up Bates’ Canceled