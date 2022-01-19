The show ‘Bull’ was canceled as a result of Michael Weatherly’s decision to leave.

The show ‘Bull’ was canceled after Michael Weatherly’s decision to leave.

Bull is nearing the end of his run.

Following star and executive producer Michael Weatherly’s decision to leave the series, CBS announced Tuesday that the one-hour procedural will end after the current sixth season.

On Tuesday afternoon, Weatherly announced his decision to leave Bull in a series of tweets.

“It’s been an honor to play Dr. Jason Bull, but after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” the actor tweeted. “It’s been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writingproducing team who helped reinvent the legal drama.”

“Stay tuned for a big series finale…” he teased.

Our Bull family will always include you!”

Bull will end after the season, according to CBS, which thanked the cast and creative team for their six-year run.

“With its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner for six seasons.”

“We thank Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew for bringing these innovative stories to life,” the network said in a statement to ET.

“We thank our devoted viewers as well, and we look forward to delivering a final batch of gripping episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Dr. Bull was the inspiration for the character Bull.

Dr. Phil McGraw’s early career is followed by Phil McGraw.

Jason Bull (Weatherly) plays the ultimate puppet master, combining psychology, human intuition, and cutting-edge technology to figure out what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

Bull’s professional life is in order, but his personal life is not.

Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan are among the cast members.

Bull airs at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

