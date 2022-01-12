The Showrunner of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Explains the Moon Scene in the Finale

The Moon Scene in the Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is explained by the showrunner.

Dexter: New Blood had a lot of nods to the original Dexter series.

The revival was full of unexpected twists and turns, culminating in a shocking conclusion.

Dexter and Angela look at the moon from different locations in Iron Lake in one of the episode’s more tranquil moments.

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner, explained why this scene is important.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father,” spoilers.]

In the Dexter: New Blood finale, the walls begin to close in on Dexter Morgan.

Chief Angela Bishop has been gradually linking Dexter to both Matt Caldwell’s death and the Bay Harbor Butcher case.

In episode 10, she arrests him for the murder of Matt.

Dexter sits alone in his jail cell, gazing out the window at the moon during one scene.

Angela is then seen lying on top of her police car, staring up at the sky.

In her car’s windshield, the moon can be seen.

The moon scene in Dexter: New Blood is brief, but it is significant in some way, as fans suspected.

In the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, showrunner Clyde Phillips explained this.

“At the end of Season 4, Dexter returns home and looks at the moon, saying, ‘I wonder if Rita is seeing the same moon in Jamaica that I’m seeing right now.’ We’ve repeated that in this episode when he’s looking out the window, looking at the moon.”

“Then we cut outside to Angela lying on the police car,” Phillips continued, “and we special affected the moon onto the front window of her police car.”

“And they’re both staring at the same moon, and she says, ‘Mother f***,’ and she gets off that thing and runs into the police station, where she calls Batista.”

Dexter sends Rita and the kids away from Miami in the season 4 finale so they can be safe.

Dexter looks up at the moon after killing the Trinity Killer and has the internal monologue below.

I’m curious if Rita is also gazing at the moon at this time.

That’s cool – light connects them.

It’s been a battle for the dark passenger,…

