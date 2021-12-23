The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Discusses Tariq’s Next Move and That Petty Ghost Letter

The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Explains That Petty Ghost Letter and Tariq’s Next Move

Following the death of James “Ghost” St. Clair, Power Book II: Ghost is the next chapter.

Patrick was a successful businessman with a side business as a drug dealer.

In the final season of Power, he was shot and killed by his son, Tariq.

However, he continues to haunt Tariq from the other side of the grave.

In Season 2 Episode 5 of Power Book II: Ghost, an incarcerated Tariq received a letter from his late father taunting him.

On Instagram Live, showrunner Courtney Kemp discussed the situation and other aspects of the show.

The murder of Professor Jabari Reynolds is the focus of this season of Power Book II: Ghost, which debuted in November.

Tariq tried to hide it, but Cane Tejada planted evidence in his room, exposing him.

When Daniel Warren paid him a visit in jail, Ghost gave him a letter to give to Tariq in case he was ever arrested for homicide.

The letter was supposed to contain some kind of advice or encouragement from Ghost, but it turned out to be nothing but nonsense.

Ghost wrote, “I knew you’d end up here, lil’ [N-word]… right where you belong.”

Where Is 2-Bit in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Kemp went on Instagram Live after the episode to answer questions about what had happened.

She specifically mentioned Ghost’s letter and the effort that went into creating it.

She remembered going back in time to see old scenes of Tariq and his father and paying attention to what Ghost was saying before he died.

“It was a lot of going back and researching and looking at what their last conversations were about and how Ghost felt about Tariq’s path and all of that,” Kemp explained.

“Remember, Ghost wanted Tariq to turn himself in and put an end to his criminal career.”

She said she wanted Ghost’s voice to read the letter at first, but she had to make changes after she was “unable” to do so.

Fans are still hoping that Omari Hardwick’s character will return one day.

Kemp was also asked for a preview of what’s to come later in the interview.

She claims that, after his incarceration, Tariq will have a different attitude.

“Tariq has put a lot of faith in a lot of people.

He’s a…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.