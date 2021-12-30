The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Explains Cane’s Insight

The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Explains Cane’s Inspiration

The series follows Tariq as he adjusts to his new life while juggling school and a drug operation, set after Ghost’s death.

Tariq gradually resembles his father and becomes involved with some of the city’s most dangerous criminals, including Cane Tejada.

In the first season, Cane was introduced as the violent and impulsive son of kingpin Lorenzo Tejada, who acts as the family’s muscle.

While he’s a one-of-a-kind character, showrunner Courtney Kemp admits that he was created with a specific person in mind.

Cane is Lorenzo and Monet Tejada’s right-hand man, and he’s volatile and vengeful.

He’ll go to any length to protect his family, even if they aren’t always with him.

He appears to be taking over until Lorenzo is released from prison, but those responsibilities are instead assigned to his younger brother Dru.

Cane is envious of him, as is Tariq, who has become like a son to Monet.

He eventually backs off on Monet’s orders after a failed assassination attempt in Power Book II: Ghost Season 1.

Cane’s hatred for Tariq, however, endures.

Kemp, who also created the show, spoke on Instagram Live about the making of Power Book II: Ghost and the characters.

She claims that some of Cane’s characteristics were inspired by Santino “Sonny” Corleone’s character in the classic crime film The Godfather.

“For those of you who are ‘Godfather’ fans, Cane is a little bit modeled after Sonny Corleone,” she said around the 14:00 mark.

“We really wanted that energy, that kind of hot-head energy, that Santino energy, and Dru [Tejada] has a little Michael Corleone feel to him as well.”

The Godfather, directed by Vito Corleone and released in 1972, is a crime drama about the Corleone family.

Sonny “was the oldest, most impulsive, and violent of Vito’s sons,” according to Fandom, and “was supposed to head the family business after Vito’s death,” but his brother Michael eventually succeeded Vito.

The Godfather was a critical and commercial success upon its initial release, and it is still considered a classic today.

The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III, released in 1974 and 1990, respectively, were two sequels to the original film.

‘Power Book II’ is a sequel to ‘Power Book I’.

