The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases ‘Consequences’ for Monet

The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases Monet’s ‘Consequences’

Tariq St. is the focus of the most recent season of Power Book II: Ghost.

Patrick tries desperately to cover up Professor Jabari Reynolds’ murder.

However, he isn’t the only one who is dealing with difficulties.

Courtney Kemp, the creator and showrunner of Power Book II: Ghost, teases that Monet Tejada made a big mistake with her nephew Zeke Cross, which could have major “consequences.”

Police summoned Zeke to question him about his relationship with Professor Carrie Milgram in the most recent episode of Power Book II: Ghost, which aired last week.

Carrie is the leading suspect in Jabari’s assassination because the two were romantically involved shortly before he died.

She dated Zeke as well, who served as her alibi until he confessed to the cops.

Zeke lies and claims he wasn’t with her the night of the murder, despite the fact that she had already admitted they were together.

When the conversation becomes heated, he tries to call Monet, but Detective Whitman takes advantage of his naivete and discourages him from doing so.

Zeke is interrogated for what seems like an eternity and eventually snaps under the strain, throwing out Officer Ramirez’s PBA card to get himself out of trouble.

Ramirez, he has no idea, has gone missing after being killed by his cousin Cane Tejada.

When Monet bursts in to escort Zeke out of the station, the investigators come down hard on him.

Zeke Has Become One of the Show’s Most Hated Characters in “Power Book II: Ghost”

When asked why Zeke brought up the PBA card on Instagram Live, Kemp replied, “Because we wanted Monet to be punished for not bringing Zeke along in life, for not telling him enough.”

She should have told him more, just as Ghost and Tasha should have told [their children].”

“I think I have a chip on my shoulder about parents lying to kids,” she continued.

And, as a parent, I know that I don’t lie to my daughter at all, which can lead to conflict with others.

But I never lie — ever — because I want us to be able to trust each other.”

“And I think that’s the problem: Monet has lied to Zeke a lot, not telling him the truth about certain things and keeping him out of certain situations because she believes…

