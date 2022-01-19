The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases New Characters in Season 2

Even though Power Book II: Ghost is nearing the end of its second season, fans of the Starz series can expect a lot more.

The show, which was created by Courtney Kemp, follows Tariq St.

In the aftermath of Ghost’s death in Power, Patrick.

Tariq follows in his father’s footsteps and begins selling drugs in order to support his family.

However, doing so only adds to his life’s difficulties.

The show returned in November of 2021, following a cliffhanger, with a season focused on the aftermath of Professor Jabari Reynolds’ murder.

There were some new characters introduced, such as Davis MacLean’s brother Theo, but there will be more.

Tariq is the focus of the latest season as he works to keep his and Cane Tejada’s involvement in Jabari’s murder a secret.

He tried to hide it by framing Officer Danilo Ramirez, but as the season progresses, the truth about what happened to Jabari slowly emerges.

When crime lord Lorenzo Tejada is unexpectedly released from prison, another threat emerges.

When he was incarcerated, Monet Tejada took over, but now that he’s out, Lorenzo has returned to his old ways of running things.

On Instagram Live, Kemp discussed the aftermath of his release.

“Whatever happens to the family now that Lorenzo is out is going to be a lot of fun,” she predicted.

“That’s going to be huge.”

Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ speculate on Zeke’s reaction to learning who his real parents are.

As the season progressed, Kemp teased that fans would see more of Lorenzo’s side of the family.

His extended family is unknown, but fans were introduced to his brother Frank in the first season.

When Frank arrived at the Tejada home, he claimed Lorenzo had sent him.

Because Monet suspected Frank of being a snitch, he had Cane kill him on his way home.

In the month of January, Frank’s widow came to see her.

Monet was warned to keep an eye on Lorenzo in episode 16 to find out what had happened.

Kemp, however, noted on Instagram Live that she was more concerned about Monet.

Kemp also provided some Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8 teaser information.

“What I’ll tell you is that this episode — episode 7 — was kind of the gateway to the last three episodes of the show,” she explained.

