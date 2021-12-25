The Showrunner of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases the Death of a ‘Big’ Character in Season 2

It appears that more bodies will be dropped in Power Book II: Ghost.

The show, which was created by Courtney Kemp, follows Tariq St.

Following Patrick as he moves forward following his father’s death in Power, the film follows the teen as he juggles school and the streets.

He joins the Tejada crime family, which presents him with new challenges and difficulties.

Before the season ends, Kemp hinted that someone might die.

After much anticipation and hype from fans, Power Book II: Ghost returned to Starz in November.

The new season begins with the death of Tariq’s professor, Jabari Reynolds, who was blackmailing him after discovering Tariq was selling drugs on campus.

Tariq works hard to keep his involvement hidden, but Cane Tejada plants evidence in his room, and Tariq is caught up in it anyway.

Meanwhile, the Tejadas have their own problems with Mecca.

Mecca is a drug supplier who ends up working with Cane in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 1.

He also revealed that he dated Monet Tejada as a teen.

He pushes for reconciliation and almost convinces Monet to flee with him, but his plans are thwarted when his husband Lorenzo is released from prison.

Mecca has one major flaw in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Kemp hinted that Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 would end with a “big” character death during a live Instagram conversation.

“You’re all familiar with me.”

Around the 43:00 mark, she said, “What do you think I’m going to do? Come on, you know.”

She didn’t say who that person would be, of course, but that didn’t stop fans from guessing.

When the Tejadas realize he’s a threat, many believe it will be Mecca.

“This szn, if anyone is dying, it’s Mecca.”

On Reddit, one fan said, “Very disposable character.”

“And [his storyline]is moving at a breakneck pace,” another added.

“By the third episode, we’ve figured out who he is.

In the fourth episode, we learn that he is Zekes’ father.

Characters like him aren’t kept around by power.

They [merely]used him to keep or start a plot.

“Exactly like Milan.”

However, some people believed that would be too obvious, and that someone else, such as Carrie Milgram, would die instead.

They believe…

