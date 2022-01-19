The Showrunner of ‘Superman and Lois’ Confirms David Ramsey’s Return as John Diggle in Season 2

When Arrow premiered on The CW in 2012, it introduced the world to John Diggle.

Diggle, played by David Ramsey, has made a few appearances in Superman andamp; Lois and other Arrowverse shows now that Arrow has ended.

Despite the fact that he is working on his own TV show, the actor continues to appear in the Arrowverse on a regular basis, beginning with Superman andamp; Lois Season 2.

In all eight seasons of Arrow, John Diggle was one of the main characters, assisting Oliver Queen in his vigilante fight against crime.

Spartan was his new moniker.

But Diggle and his wife, Lyla, left Team Arrow to join ARGUS.

He did, however, remain close to Oliver until his death in the Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

When a mysterious box fell out of the sky in the Arrow series finale, Diggle and his family were planning to relocate to Metropolis.

It glowed green when Diggle opened it, indicating that he might become the Green Lantern.

Diggle has appeared in a number of Arrowverse shows in the years since the final episode, making casual remarks about the box.

Diggle, on the other hand, sounded as if whatever was in there was turned down.

Diggle traveled to Smallville in Superman and Lois Season 1 Episode 12 to deliver ARGUS technology to the Department of Defense.

Diggle went on to visit Team Flash in The Flash and Kelly Olsen in Supergirl after that.

In both TV shows, he decided it was time to confront whatever the green box had in store for him.

It’ll be interesting to see if Diggle’s quest to become a Green Lantern continues in Season 2 of Superman and Lois.

Following the premiere of Superman andamp; Lois Season 2, showrunner Todd Helbing teased when fans can expect to see John Diggle again in an interview with TVLine.

We’ll “see him again” soon, according to Helbing.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much to go on there.

Season 2 of Superman and Lois will most likely have 15 episodes, similar to the first season.

The network, on the other hand, has not confirmed the number of episodes.

As a result, Diggle can show up at any time.

Because he lives in Metropolis, he is able to watch the show.

Can they figure out what’s wrong with Clark? Tonight at 87c, a new episode of (hashtag)SupermanAndLois airs! Stream tomorrow…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.