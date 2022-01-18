The Showrunner of ‘Superman and Lois’ Confirms ‘Multiple’ Villains in Season 2, and ‘They Begin to Merge’

The Showrunner of ‘Superman and Lois’ Confirms ‘Multiple’ Villains in Season 2, and ‘They Start to Merge’

The villains of Superman and Lois Season 2 on The CW are largely unknown.

However, it’s clear that something massive is looming over Smallville, and fans are in for a wild ride.

Thankfully, Todd Helbing, the showrunner for Superman and Lois, has teased the mysterious villains in recent interviews, so fans can anticipate what’s next.

Apart from the obvious rivalry between Superman and Lt.

In Superman andamp; Lois Season 2 Episode 1, Mitch Anderson, there didn’t seem to be any obvious threat for the Man of Steel to face.

The episode’s final shot, however, revealed that Superman is about to face one of his greatest adversaries, Doomsday.

Throughout the hour, Clark had headaches and visions that seemed to be connected to the earthquakes that were rumbling through Smallville.

But until fans saw a hand burst through rock deep beneath the Shuster Mines, none of his problems made sense.

Comic book fans immediately recognized this hand as Doomsday’s, which spells trouble for Clark and the Kent family in Superman andamp; Lois Season 2.

Todd Helbing spoke with TV Insider about the upcoming episodes of Superman and Lois Season 2.

When the interviewer asked if Anderson and the Superman of America were the season’s villains, the showrunner clarified.

Helbing shared, “Uh, no, it’s not them.”

“I’ll just say this season has a lot of them.”

They’re all unrelated at first — ‘unconnected’ might be a better word — but they eventually converge.

That’s all I can say because if I tell you, if I give you one little tidbit, everyone will know who it is.”

“So, you see the first tease at the end of the premiere,” the showrunner said when asked when fans can expect to meet the villains.

You’ll get a little bit more in episode 2, another piece.

Then, in episode 3, you’ll find out for sure what it is.”

As a result, Doomsday is only one piece of the puzzle, and other Big Bads lurk in the shadows.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to find out what’s going on in season…

