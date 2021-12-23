The Showrunner of ‘The Witcher’ Reveals the Novels Season 3 Is Based On

The Showrunner of ‘The Witcher’ Reveals Which Novels Season 3 Is Based On

The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher Saga, which was published in the 1990s.

Season 2 of the Netflix series follows the events of several of the Polish author’s books and short stories, such as Blood of Elves and Sword of Destiny.

The show will, thankfully, return for a second season.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner, recently revealed which novels will inspire Season 3 of The Witcher.

While The Witcher on Netflix is based on Sapkowski’s books, it does not adhere to the source material to the letter.

Seasons 1 and 2 combined plots from various books and short stories.

Season 3 will, according to Hissrich, do the same.

The showrunner told Collider, “I’m not in a hurry to get through these stories.”

“We do about a book per season, but we make sure the stories from that book are the best for that season of our television show.”

As a result, we occasionally rearrange the chess pieces.”

Hissrich also hinted that the third season will include a major Blood of Elves event that was skipped over in Season 2.

“We’re going to do a big story from Blood of Elves in Season 3,” she revealed.

“We couldn’t fit a short story into Season 1, so we put it in Season 2.”

We try to be as accommodating as possible.”

Blood of Elves will be featured in The Witcher Season 3.

However, Hissrich revealed in a recent interview with Screen Rant that the new installment will include stories from Sapkowski’s second novel, Time of Contempt.

“As our main source, we always go back to the books,” she said.

“We also knew from the start that Blood of Elves, which season two covers, would be a particularly difficult book to adapt.”

“There are a lot of beautiful character moments and things happen in it,” Hissrich continued, “but there’s not a lot of forward-moving plot.”

“It’s more about laying the groundwork for the third book, Time of Contempt, as well as the third season.”

The Netflix series does take liberties with the source material, according to the showrunner, but she makes it a point to stay true to the original…

