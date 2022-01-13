The show’s ratings have continued to fall as a result of the fans’ boycott in response to the firing of Frank Fritz and the introduction of new host Robbie Wolfe.

The ratings for AMERICAN PICKERS have continued to drop after viewers threatened to boycott the show due to the firing of Frank Fritz and the introduction of “boring” new host Robbie Wolfe.

Mike, 57, and new host Robbie, the star’s younger brother, kicked off Season 23 of American Pickers on Saturday, January 1st.

A total of 1,050,000 people watched the Season 23 premiere.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that the episode on Saturday, January 8 received even lower ratings, dropping to 1,011,000 viewers.

The number of viewers is lower than the 1,273,000 who tuned in for the Season 22 premiere on January 25, 2021.

The mid-season 22 ratings were also higher, with 1,336,000 viewers for the July 5 episode and 1,322,000 viewers for the July 19, 2021 episode.

Episodes starring fan favorite Frank had higher ratings as well, with 1,282,000 viewers tuning in for his final show on March 2, 2020.

According to IMDB, Robbie has appeared in 98 episodes of American Pickers since 2010.

In advance of Season 23, which premiered earlier this month, the History Channel replaced Frank with Mike’s brother Robbie in cast photos and on the website.

Because of Frank’s firing, fans have called for a boycott of the show, with many calling Robbie “boring.”

“Show really stinks without Frank,” one fan said on social media.

Mike, I’d be concerned.”

“The show needs Frank, Mike, and Dani,” another wrote.

Stop modifying it.

Robbie, I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but he comes across as boring on TV.”

“I watched the new season with the Wolfe Brothers,” a third said.

Frank must be brought back.

Robbie lacks personality and is completely uninteresting!!!”

“No longer follow or watch now that Frank has been skidded,” a fourth said.

Frank, 57, was last seen on American Pickers in March 2020, when he was recovering from back surgery.

Despite expressing a desire to return to the History show, the original cast member’s dismissal was announced in July.

Frank took a break from the show to recover from a grueling back surgery that resulted in 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

Frank lost 65 pounds while off the show, thanks to a healthier lifestyle and the fact that he is no longer drinking.

Frank also revealed to The Sun that he spent 77 days in Iowa in rehab for alcoholism.

“I went to rehab and I’ve been sober for 11 months now,” Frank said last year.

“Drinking was no longer enjoyable to me.”

My mother was an alcoholic who died five years ago as a result of her drinking.

My grandfather was an alcoholic who died as a result of his addiction….

