The Shrimp Scampi recipe by Giada De Laurentiis is a quick and easy weeknight meal.

Shrimp Scampi by Giada De Laurentiis is a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

Giada De Laurentiis has the perfect weeknight dinner that is quick to prepare and full of flavor.

Lemony shrimp scampi with orzo and arugula, created by the Food Network star, is elegant enough to serve to guests.

On the Giadzy website, De Laurentiis posted a recipe for shrimp scampi.

“This is one of those great dinners that you can throw together quickly on a weeknight but is still impressive enough to serve to company,” she explained.

“It’s a simple, delicious shrimp scampi,” De Laurentiis explained, “that’s all tied together with a lemony vinaigrette mixed in at the end.”

“Orzo looks like rice, but it’s actually pasta,” she explained on an episode of Giada at Home, adding, “It’s really, really yummy.”

It puffs up in the same way that pearl couscous does, but it’s a different shape.

And it’s spoon-able.”

De Laurentiis began by preparing the orzo, then moved on to the shrimp scampi.

She sautéed shallots with salt and pepper in oil in a pan.

“It’s much easier to add an onion flavor with shallots because they’re sweet and disappear,” she explained.

Using peeled and deveined shrimp, according to the Food Network host, makes the recipe even easier.

She seasoned the shrimp with salt and pepper before placing them in the pan and spreading them out evenly to cook.

De Laurentiis described how the shrimp only take a few minutes to cook on each side.

“They’re going to cook quickly,” she said.

“This whole dish takes about the same amount of time as the orzo to cook — it’s something you can throw together in no time.”

“You don’t want to overcook the shrimp because they get a little rubbery,” she explained, adding that she removed the shrimp from the pan once they were golden brown and curled up.

The Food Network host poured white wine into the pan and stirred it around, scraping up the brown bits from the bottom of the pan.

“This dish has a lot of color and flavor, even though it’s very, very simple,” she explained.

“There’s something very special about the spicy arugula with the shrimp,” the Giada at Home star explained after adding arugula to the pan and seasoning it with salt and pepper.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.