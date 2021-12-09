“The Silence Is Deafening,” writes Alyssa Scott in a “painful” message to her and Nick Cannon’s late son Zen.

Alyssa Scott wrote a touching message in honor of their 5-month-old son Zen just days after Nick Cannon shared the heartbreaking news of his death.

Alyssa Scott is speaking out about the tragic death of her young son.

On December 1st,

7, Nick Cannon revealed on The Nick Cannon Show that Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa, had died after a battle with brain cancer.

On the heels of the news, on December 1st,

Alyssa, who is eight years old, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside footage of Zen over the past few months.

Alyssa penned, “Oh, my sweet Zen.”

“The pain in my arm from holding you is gradually dissipating.”

It’s a sobering reminder that you’re no longer with us.

As I drove, I noticed that the mirror in the backseat was no longer reflecting your flawless face back at me.

I hold my breath and wince when I close a door too loudly, knowing that a soft cry will follow shortly.

It never arrives.

“There is a deafening silence.”

During Nick’s emotional recounting of the tragedy on the show, the host revealed that Zen had a “sinus thing…like a cough” and “interesting breathing.”

“However, by the time we discovered he had another condition,” he added.

“And I believe it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause,” he explained, referring to the condition hydrocephalus.

They called it a malignant tumor in his head when we discovered there was more.

We had to have surgery right away.

“Cerebral surgery.”

“These last 5 months we have been in this race together,” Alyssa wrote in her dedication.

We’d pass the baton from one person to the next.

You were the one who kept me going.

You’d smile at me in the middle of the night.

My body would be flooded with energy, and pure joy would radiate from within me.

We were a team, and we were both committed to seeing it through.

It’s becoming unbearable to run without you.

I’m sorry, but I’m not capable.”

“And in this moment I feel myself being…,” Alyssa, who is also the mother of an older daughter from a previous relationship, concluded her post.

