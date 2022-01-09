The Silent Realm Guardians in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ Continue to Worry Fans

When The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was first released on November 18, 2011, fans were struck by one scene in particular.

The Silent Realm challenges Link in Skyward Sword to prove his spiritual growth to the Golden Goddesses Din, Farore, and Nayru.

The missions, on the other hand, take away Link’s weapons and force him to avoid and combat monstrous Guardians who kill him with a single strike from their massive weapons.

Fans were alarmed by the harsh music and lighting when The Legend of Zelda: Skyward SwordHD was released in 2011.

At the Lanayru Desert Temple of Time near the midpoint of Skyward Sword, Zelda and Impa flee into the distant past, leaving Link to figure out how to catch up.

He finds the Sealed Temple’s Gate of Time, but in order to activate it, he must strengthen his Goddess Sword.

The three Sacred Flames help Link improve his Goddess Sword.

He must, however, prove his spirit to Din, Farore, and Nayru, the Golden Goddesses.

This takes Link to Faron Woods, where he meets the Silent Realm for the first time in Skyward Sword.

His spirit teleports away after he slashes the ground with his Goddess Sword.

The ethereal realm resembles Link’s real world.

Everything, however, has a blue, spiritual tint to it.

Some fans believe the Silent Realm is the same as the Sacred Realm, where the Triforce was sealed by the sage Rauru before Ocarina of Time.

In order to fill his Spirit Vessel, Link must explore the areas and collect Sacred Tears.

Despite the Silent Realm’s initially peaceful appearance, the moment Link breaches a protective barrier, all hell breaks loose.

When a Guardian spots Link and fires a laser at him in Breath of the Wild, frantic piano music begins to play.

The music in the Silent Realms of Skyward Sword varies from quiet and serene to jarring and heavy with metallic clangs.

The spiritual blue turns a frightening red, and all of the Silent Realm’s Guardians converge on Link.

Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword admitted to being nervous during these scenes.

At the very least, in BOTW, players could improve their skills and gather weapons in order to defeat Guardians.

Link loses all of his belongings in Skyward Sword and is forced to flee the Silent Realm for his life.

Sacred Tear Collection…

