The singer Cady Groves is dead at the age of 30. Her family demands “fans refrain from speculation”.

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves died at the age of 30.

The death of the actress “This Little Girl” was announced for the first time at the weekend by her brother Cody Groves. Your label confirmed the message in a statement that was emailed on Monday.

The Vel Records statement that Yahoo Entertainment has received says Groves, "the fresh-faced singer-songwriter whose EP An eternity started a career that empowered and entertained teenagers, tweens and 20-year-olds for more than a decade, "she died at her home in Nashville.

The singer and songwriter Cady Groves died at the age of 30. (Screenshot: Cady Groves via Instagram) More

It continued: “Her death appears to be natural until the coroner’s final report is available. The medical examiner ruled out foul play and self-harm.”

The statement goes on to say, “While her admirers mourn her loss online, Cady’s family asks the fans not to speculate.” Cady was thrilled with her new recordings and went to support her. It is hoped that the EP that should be released this summer will be available soon. “

The explanation followed her brother Cody’s tweets on Sunday and shared the sad news.

Due to “twisted misinformation”, a longer post followed in which he said the coroner told the family “there is no evidence of bad play or self-harm.” Simply put, Cady Groves died naturally. “He also said that she had unspecified medical problems last fall that he speculated may have” reappeared “.

Cody also noted that “Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and the release of their new album.” The label says the Kansas-born singer who switched to country music had been working on material last year and “a release in summer 2020” is “in progress”.

She came on stage in 2009 An eternity and released three more EPs (2010) The life of a pirate 2012 That little girl and 2015 Dreams). Their single "This Little Girl" was streamed over 12 million times on Spotify and Groves toured with Boys Like Girls, LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind.

Speculation about Groves’ mental health stemmed from a series of posts she had recently shared on social media while being socially isolated. She said she had problems, but continued to talk about how to prevail, and offered uplifting words to others who had problems.

Her last Instagram post was on April 23.

Groves died of two siblings, Cody found. Casey and Kelly Groves died of drug-related deaths in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

The statement from Cady’s label states: “Those closest to Cady want people to know that she loves music, laughter, cooking, tacos, and especially her family.”

This family is asking to make donations on their behalf to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares instead of flowers.

