the singer who first wanted to be a writer and poet

The singer Georges Brassens. F. ONTENIENTE / FRANCE 3

FRANCE 3 – FRIDAY APRIL 17 at 9:05 p.m. – DOCUMENTARY

“The great song oak, the La Fontaine du XXe century, free man, quiet strength … “ It is with its formulas, the only slightly emphatic, that begins Brassens by Brassens, by Philippe Kohly. A story told by Sandrine Kiberlain, whose soft voice and beautiful diction accompany, by a well-edited montage, family films, extracts from television or radio programs, concerts, photographs, current affairs films or films from the 7e art. And, it is rather rare in documentaries on music, the interpretations of songs by Brassens most often take the time of their duration.

To the voice of Sandrine Kiberlain is added that of Georges Brassens – the film is not a series of testimonies either, only two or three, quick, come to insert it -, which by small touches, a few sentences, speaks modestly from his childhood, his daily life, his artistic expectations. If the sequences follow the chronology of the life of Brassens, there is in places a thematic, an element little known of his life. To discover a more secret Brassens.

A man who doubts

This taste for jazz, first heard during his adolescence in the 1930s, in his hometown of Sète, by the Ray Ventura orchestra. “My favorite music is jazz music, I spent my time experiencing thrills that I have never experienced in my life otherwise”he said. And to add that it is also by listening to Charles Trenet that he “Thought of making songs”. He wanted to be a writer, a poet first. “I thought for a few unfortunate years that I had genius (…) but I realized that in fact of genius, I had only a certain talent to arrange words. “

With his pipe with a beak, his mustache, his laughing air, we can see him, we think he’s sure of himself. Brassens is a man who doubts, uneasy with success, who constantly returns to his work to find the right word, the right melody. And then there is the love life. “I don’t really like to talk about love, it’s a pretty sacred subject. “ The film evokes Jeanne, thirty years her elder. He lived for a time with her and her husband, a trio which would become a friendly triangle. And Joha, his companion from 1947 until the death of Brassens, in 1981, at the age of 58.

Brassens by Brassens, by Philippe Kohly (Fr., 2020, 110 min).