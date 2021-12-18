The Sinister Six’s Secret Sixth Member from Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Sinister Six’s Secret Sixth Member in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, five Multiverse villains are one member short of forming the Sinister Six.

The unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has an identity crisis after his secret identity is revealed by The Daily Bugle’s J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) and he is framed for the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). He asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the entire world forget the face beneath the mask.

However, the spell, which was intended to restore Spider-Man’s anonymity, backfires, bringing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe a slew of “multiversal trespassers” who are aware that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

At first, Spider-Man and Strange contain the MCU’s sinister supervillains: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Electro (Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

They must return the villains to their universes before they destroy reality’s fabric, even if it means sending them to their deaths: Strange reveals that the majority of the villains will die fighting Spider-Man.

Peter tries to change their fates by “curing” Spider-Man’s adversaries, but the insane Norman Osborn’s split personality — the maniacal Green Goblin — turns the villains against Peter in order to stay in the MCU, where they can live and wield power unlike anything they’ve ever known.

Finally, the villains are cured and magically returned to their universes with the assistance of Peter (hashtag)2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter (hashtag)3 (Andrew Garfield).

Except for the unofficial sixth member of the “Sinister Six,” who makes his MCU debut in a mid-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, who makes his MCU debut in a mid-credits scene.

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is the “lethal protector” of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, who has bonded with an alien symbiote.

In the final moments of Venom 2, Strange’s magic pulls Brock into the MCU, but before he can join Spider-Man, Brock glows and vanishes when Strange successfully casts a second spell at the end of No Way Home.

Brock is drunk in a bar in Mexico during a history lesson about Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in the Spider-Man mid-credits scene.

